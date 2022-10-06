Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

LLY stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.94. 124,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.36 and its 200-day moving average is $307.73. The company has a market cap of $317.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $226.05 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

