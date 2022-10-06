Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,328. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

