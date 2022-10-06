APEmove Governance Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,441.00 (BAPE)

APEmove Governance Token (BAPE) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. APEmove Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $446,991.15 and approximately $51,441.00 worth of APEmove Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APEmove Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APEmove Governance Token has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

APEmove Governance Token Profile

APEmove Governance Token’s launch date was June 18th, 2022. APEmove Governance Token’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,000,000 tokens. APEmove Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@apemove. The official website for APEmove Governance Token is apemove.io. APEmove Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @apemoveapp.

Buying and Selling APEmove Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “APEmove Governance Token (BAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. APEmove Governance Token has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APEmove Governance Token is 0.00195316 USD and is down -21.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,631.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apemove.io.”

