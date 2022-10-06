ApeX Protocol (APEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.98 Million

ApeX Protocol (APEX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, ApeX Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One ApeX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002962 BTC on major exchanges. ApeX Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ApeX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeX Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

ApeX Protocol Token Profile

ApeX Protocol’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. ApeX Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,538,801 tokens. ApeX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @officialapexdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeX Protocol’s official website is apex.exchange/home. ApeX Protocol’s official message board is apexdex.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ApeX Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeX Protocol (APEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeX Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ApeX Protocol is 0.61719721 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,093,728.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apex.exchange/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.