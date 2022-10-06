Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 810 ($9.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 895.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2,314.29. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

