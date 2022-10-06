Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,071. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

