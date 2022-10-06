Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

