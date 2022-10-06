Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Raised to $49.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 145.74% from the stock’s current price.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,697 shares of company stock worth $715,031 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 148,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

