Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,834,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 1,080,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

