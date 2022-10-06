Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

