Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.63. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

