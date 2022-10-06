Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aritzia in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.75.

Aritzia Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded down C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 206,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,894. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 32.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58.

Insider Activity at Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$407.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

