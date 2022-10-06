Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,218 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GPK opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

