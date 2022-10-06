Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

