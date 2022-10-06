Arlington Partners LLC Buys 248 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.74 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

