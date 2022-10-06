Arlington Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

