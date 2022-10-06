Arlington Partners LLC Invests $78,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.