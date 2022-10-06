Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 60.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $432,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 78,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.55 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
