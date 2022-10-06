Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,986,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.