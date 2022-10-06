Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 547 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

