Arlington Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 378,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $220.84 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

