Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 121 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $100.45 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.