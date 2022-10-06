Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBHC. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBHC opened at $23.45 on Thursday. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

