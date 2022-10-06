Arrow Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

