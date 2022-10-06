Arrow Financial Corp Purchases New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMM opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88.

