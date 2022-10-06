Arrow Financial Corp Sells 308 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,608,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $92.60 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

