ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.32

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.32 and traded as low as $17.06. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 11,457 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $64,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

