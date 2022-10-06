ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $708.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $469.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

