AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.37. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 5,184 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

