Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token Price Down 7% Over Last Week (AM)

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token has a market capitalization of $929,330.09 and approximately $87,428.00 worth of Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token Token Profile

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,405,941 tokens. The official website for Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is www.chiliz.com. The Reddit community for Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,405,941 in circulation. The last known price of Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is 0.69186038 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $177,320.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

