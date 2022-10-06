Aston Villa Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161,837.00 (AVL)

Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Aston Villa Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aston Villa Fan Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Aston Villa Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $793,682.43 and $161,837.00 worth of Aston Villa Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston Villa Fan Token Profile

Aston Villa Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,795 tokens. Aston Villa Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aston Villa Fan Token’s official website is socios.com.

Aston Villa Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aston Villa Fan Token (AVL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Aston Villa Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 900,792 in circulation. The last known price of Aston Villa Fan Token is 0.88014634 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $152,864.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aston Villa Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aston Villa Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aston Villa Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

