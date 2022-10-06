Atlas DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,228.00 (ATS)

Atlas DEX (ATS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Atlas DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atlas DEX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Atlas DEX has a total market capitalization of $504,668.61 and approximately $133,228.00 worth of Atlas DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Atlas DEX

Atlas DEX launched on January 24th, 2022. Atlas DEX’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,837,536 tokens. Atlas DEX’s official Twitter account is @atlas_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas DEX’s official message board is atlasdex.medium.com. The official website for Atlas DEX is atlasdex.finance.

Buying and Selling Atlas DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlas DEX (ATS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Atlas DEX has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Atlas DEX is 0.04389005 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $44,895.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atlasdex.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

