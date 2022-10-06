AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 964,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,041,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

