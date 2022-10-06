AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 132,436 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,162 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

