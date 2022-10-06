Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 3.8%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.18). 114,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 274,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.80 ($1.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £174.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.28.

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,274.53). Also, insider William Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £17,250 ($20,843.40).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

