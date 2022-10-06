Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.97. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

