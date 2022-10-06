Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 32,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 7,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYASF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

