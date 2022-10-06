B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

