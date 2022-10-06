B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 216 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $481.55. 52,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

