B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 4,943 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,321,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.03. 269,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,370,076. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

