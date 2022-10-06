B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $289,982,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $22,271,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,184,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. 33,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,234. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

