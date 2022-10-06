B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,990. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

