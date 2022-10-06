B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $84.38. 195,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

