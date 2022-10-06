B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.12. 163,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,023. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

