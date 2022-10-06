B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

CRM traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.88. 103,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 291.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,810,601.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,467,920. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

