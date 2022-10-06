B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 501,137 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

