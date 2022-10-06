Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $147,797.00 (APED)

Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle (APED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle token can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00017025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle has a market capitalization of $147,797.00 and approximately $26,575.00 worth of Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle Profile

Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle launched on May 30th, 2021. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle’s total supply is 2,300,000 tokens. The official website for Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle is apedaoremix.com. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle’s official Twitter account is @apedao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle

According to CryptoCompare, “Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle (APED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle has a current supply of 2,300,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle is 3.43955988 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apedaoremix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baddest Alpha Ape Bundle using one of the exchanges listed above.

