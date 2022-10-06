Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 705,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

