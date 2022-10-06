Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $622,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 30,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.