Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Reduced by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,017,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,060,000 after acquiring an additional 337,736 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

